Health

Eligibility expands in Saskatchewan to book COVID-19 vaccination

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 2:29 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says individuals aged 65 or older can book their COVID-19 immunization shots. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says individuals aged 65 or older can book their COVID-19 immunization shots. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

The eligibility for booking COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan has been expanded.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, individuals aged 65 or older can book their immunization shot.

Read more: Overview of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

Those 50 years of age and older living who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter, continue to be eligible to book vaccination shots.

Anyone 65 years of age or older can use their health card to book online anytime.

Online booking is not available at this time for any other category eligible for the vaccine.

Bookings can be made by contacting 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Read more: Private indoor gatherings banned in Regina and area

Health officials said they are also targeting select group homes for vaccinations and are in discussions on options for immunization for those residents.

The SHA says individuals under the age of 80 who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or those who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days, are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 149,209 vaccine doses had been administered in Saskatchewan, according to health officials.

Click to play video: 'Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions' Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions
Does Canada have a vaccine shortage? Doctor answers our coronavirus questions
