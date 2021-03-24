Eligibility expands in Saskatchewan to book COVID-19 vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

The eligibility for booking COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan has been expanded.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, individuals aged 65 or older can book their immunization shot.

Those 50 years of age and older living who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining Phase 1 health-care workers and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable through an eligibility letter, continue to be eligible to book vaccination shots.

Anyone 65 years of age or older can use their health card to book online anytime.

Online booking is not available at this time for any other category eligible for the vaccine.

Bookings can be made by contacting 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Health officials said they are also targeting select group homes for vaccinations and are in discussions on options for immunization for those residents.

The SHA says individuals under the age of 80 who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 90 days, or those who received any other vaccine in the last 14 days, are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 149,209 vaccine doses had been administered in Saskatchewan, according to health officials.

