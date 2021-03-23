Ryan Meili calls on Scott Moe to implement a COVID-19 circuit-breaker in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP is urging Premier Scott Moe to implement a short-term circuit-breaker in Regina to get COVID-19 numbers down.

Regina is currently the hot spot in the province for COVID-19 numbers, with 726 of the 1,476 active cases on Monday.

The city also has the highest number of confirmed variant cases in Saskatchewan — 141 out of 156 cases. Regina also has 640 out of the 748 presumptive variant of concern cases in the province.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the lack of action by Moe’s government has led to the current situation.

“We are in the absurd position where bars and restaurants are open while schools close because school divisions have been forced to act as the government sits on its hands,” Meili said in a statement Tuesday.

Last Friday, both Regina school divisions said all classes are moving to online learning in the two weeks leading up to the Easter break, with in-class learning scheduled to start again on April 12.

“Families are looking for leadership that has not come from this government. The worst threat to business is Scott Moe’s complete failure of leadership in getting this pandemic under control,” Meili said.

“He saw the modelling, he knew this was happening, and he chose to relax restrictions instead of protecting Saskatchewan people. His gamble on the vaccine being the only answer is a gamble with people’s lives and livelihoods.”

The NDP is calling for household bubbles in Regina and area to be reduced to pre-March 9 levels, along with moving bars and restaurants to delivery and takeout only.

Saskatchewan eased restrictions on household bubbles on March 9, allowing individual households to create a bubble of up to three households to a maximum of 10 individuals in a home at any one time.

Moe urged people at the time to “be very careful.”

“The fact remains that the more close contacts each of us has, the more chance we have of contracting and spreading COVID-19,” Moe said during a briefing on March 9.

Moe and the province’s chief medical health officers, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are updating the current COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Other measures the NDP is calling for are for more people to work from home, to advise against any non-essential travel to and from Regina and to continue to target vaccinations in Regina and area.

“Because of the Sask. Party’s inaction, we must now call for what we all hoped could be avoided: a targeted, short-term circuit-breaker in Regina and area,” said Vicki Mowat, the NDP’s health critic.

It echoes a call made Monday by a Regina infectious disease physician.

Alexander Wong says without a lockdown, he doesn’t think Regina will be able to regain control of the situation soon.

“I think it is impossible for us to believe that we are going to be able to get out of this without aggressive mandated measures,” Wong told Global News.

“Just relying on vaccine alone and the public messaging to date, I don’t think, it’s not going to be good enough.”

Mowat said the short-term circuit-break is the only way to “get case numbers down and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed while vaccines are deployed.”

“We must also keep a close eye on conditions in the rest of our province. Regina is not an island and it is very possible the variants will begin to spread more quickly and soon.”