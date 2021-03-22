Saskatoon COVID-19 variant case load could be similar to Regina’s in weeks: USask professor

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Saskatchewan professor is concerned about the number of COVID-19 variants arising across the province.

Dr. Kyle Anderson said the variants of concern (VoC) which have spread particularly in Regina, should play a factor for government and people as they decide their comfort levels entering spring.

A good question from @oddcoupleyxe re: "How long until Saskatoon sees cases like Regina?" was nuanced enough to be worth a video, so here you go.https://t.co/n059EVpurg — Kyle (@DrKyle) March 21, 2021

He noted people who have received vaccines need two to three weeks to build immunity and the spread of variants could put Saskatchewan in a tough spot.

“So we have weeks if not a couple of months of this high-risk situation where we’re having this variant spread and vaccines will not prevent that. They will not save us from that,” Anderson told Global News.

Regina has seen the number of COVID-19 variants drastically rise over the last week.

The province is reporting 156 confirmed VoC cases as of March 22 with 149 B1.1.1.7 (U.K. variant) cases and seven B1.351 (South African variant) cases.

Of those, 141 are in Regina.

The government added there are 640 presumptive VoC cases in the Queen City.

Anderson said a number of factors could contribute to a variant helping push Saskatchewan into a third wave including warmer weather, easing of public health measures for gatherings and the Easter long weekend.

On March 20, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said there was a protest of the public health measures that took place at Kiwanis Park.

It noted that it didn’t believe all people who were intending to participate in the rally were Saskatoon residents and that there could’ve been people from Regina who were in the crowd.

Anderson noted people travelling from Regina to cities or towns where variant cases are low could create a “supercharged” environment.

That is where a large number of people potentially carrying a variant bring it to a region where there isn’t a lot of variant transmission.

While the rally was outdoors, mitigating spread, if people travelling from Regina have a variant and are dining at restaurants, meeting with friends and family or doing any other activities in a different city could expedite the spread of variants in that region.

The SPS said it hasn’t handed out fines in relation to the rally yet, noting its primary role is to ensure public safety.

But it noted tickets could be handed out once an investigation is complete.

