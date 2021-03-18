Menu

Canada

COVID-19 variant of concern confirmed on-reserve in La Ronge, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 4:24 pm
The Lac La Ronge Indian Band said that a COVID-19 variant of concern has been confirmed on-reserve in the northern Saskatchewan community.
The Lac La Ronge Indian Band said that a COVID-19 variant of concern has been confirmed on-reserve in the northern Saskatchewan community. Robin Utrecht / ABACAPRESS.COM

A COVID-19 variant of concern has been confirmed in an Aboriginal community in northern Saskatchewan.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band said Wednesday that it was informed of the positive case by health officials.

Read more: All Canadians could get 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine by summer — if all goes well

In an announcement to the community, the band said close contacts are self-isolating and contact tracing is ongoing.

“These new COVID-19 variants of concern have higher transmission rates with more severe symptoms,” said the LLRIB.

“As most cases of these variants come into our community, we ask that you continue to follow the public health orders including wearing a mask in public, keeping within your household and outdoor bubble (up to 10 people), wash your hands frequently, and social distance.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority said the new variants are 30 to 70 per cent more transmissible.

“The modelling for VOC indicates that youth are more at risk — this is in fact a trend we are noting,” said the NITHA in a statement.

“Getting tested, knowing your COVID-19 status and following the safety guideline can help protect yourself, your family and your community.”

Read more: Saskatchewan launches Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan March 18

LLRIB said the test result has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to determine which variant of concern it is.

As of Thursday, the Saskatchewan government said there were 135 confirmed variants of concern in the province, with 433 presumptive cases.

Click to play video: 'Official says Canada could meet COVID-19 vaccine targets if all goes well with rollout, approvals' Official says Canada could meet COVID-19 vaccine targets if all goes well with rollout, approvals
Official says Canada could meet COVID-19 vaccine targets if all goes well with rollout, approvals
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Newssaskatchewan covid-19La RongeVariantLac La Ronge Indian Bandvariant of concernNorthern-Inter-Tribal Health Authority

