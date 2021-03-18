COVID-19 variant of concern confirmed on-reserve in La Ronge, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 variant of concern has been confirmed in an Aboriginal community in northern Saskatchewan.

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band said Wednesday that it was informed of the positive case by health officials.

In an announcement to the community, the band said close contacts are self-isolating and contact tracing is ongoing.

“These new COVID-19 variants of concern have higher transmission rates with more severe symptoms,” said the LLRIB.

“As most cases of these variants come into our community, we ask that you continue to follow the public health orders including wearing a mask in public, keeping within your household and outdoor bubble (up to 10 people), wash your hands frequently, and social distance.”

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority said the new variants are 30 to 70 per cent more transmissible.

“The modelling for VOC indicates that youth are more at risk — this is in fact a trend we are noting,” said the NITHA in a statement.

“Getting tested, knowing your COVID-19 status and following the safety guideline can help protect yourself, your family and your community.”

LLRIB said the test result has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to determine which variant of concern it is.

As of Thursday, the Saskatchewan government said there were 135 confirmed variants of concern in the province, with 433 presumptive cases.

