Canada

Regina drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic open for 68- and 69-year-olds

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 3:15 pm
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-served basis at the drive-thru immunization clinic on the REAL grounds in Regina.
Regina’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 immunization drive-thru clinic is now open to those aged 68 and 69 effective immediately, in addition to those in the 60 to 64 age range, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a press release.

Read more: All Canadians could get 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine by summer — if all goes well

The drive-thru clinic is located on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) grounds.

“The SHA has decided to further expand eligibility for this clinic to align with national guidelines for those over 65 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. This will help ensure that immunization availability is being maximized in Saskatchewan.​”

The SHA anticipates that the drive-thru clinic will be opened to individuals aged 65, 66 and 67 in the coming days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina school divisions recommending close contacts get two COVID-19 tests

The drive-thru is open 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and vaccinations are administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information about wait times is updated hourly can be found on the SHA’s website.

To enter the drive-thru, individuals must enter the grounds through the Lewvan and 11th Avenue entrance and follow the green signs for the immunization drive-thru clinic.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches' Saskatchewan’s new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches
Saskatchewan’s new online COVID-19 vaccine booking system launches
