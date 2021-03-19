Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
March 19 2021 11:11am
Saskatchewan launches Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan

The government of Saskatchewan has announced Phase 2 of their vaccination plan is officially underway, meaning more people are now eligible for the shot.

