Global News at 10 Regina
March 23 2021 9:43am
01:26

Saskatoon COVID-19 variant caseload could be similar to Regina’s in weeks: USask professor

A University of Saskatchewan professor is concerned about the number of COVID-19 variants across the province and a possible third wave.

