Health

COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 30

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario government moves to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Ontario government moves to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollout
WATCH ABOVE: If all goes according to plan, everyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by the week of May 24. Travis Dhanraj reports.

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario government asks for mandatory 3-day hotel quarantines at land crossings

Ontario is asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones make the request in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The province says there are reports of international travellers booking return flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing, and walking or driving across the border.

Ontario reports 3,887 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,887 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 463,364.

Friday’s case count is higher than Thursday’s 3,871 and Wednesday’s which saw 3,480 new infections but is the sixth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,050 as 21 more deaths were recorded.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 3,887 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

  • 1,331 were in Toronto
  • 871 were in Peel Region
  • 267 were in York Region
  • 208 were in Durham Region

