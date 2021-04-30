Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 30 2021 5:49pm
03:59

Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds press conference from isolation

Premier Doug Ford held a press conference from isolation on Friday and spent most of his time talking about the Canada-U.S. border. Matthew Bingley reports.

