Health

COVID-19: Ontario long-term care commission to deliver final report to province Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 6:35 am
Click to play video: 'Major gaps in ‘iron ring’ Doug Ford promised for Ontario long-term care' Major gaps in ‘iron ring’ Doug Ford promised for Ontario long-term care
WATCH ABOVE (March 1): The stories about suffering and deaths in Ontario’s long-term care homes will always be remembered as one of the many horrible aspects of this pandemic and now we are learning more about the government’s response. A commission looking into long-term care is set to make recommendations next month and as Travis Dhanraj reports, so far testimony at the commission has revealed major gaps in Ontario’s response. – Mar 1, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission is to submit its final report to the provincial government today.

The commission has examined what went wrong in the province’s response to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Ontario LTC minister says she didn’t go public with COVID-19 concerns because she’s no expert

As of Thursday, 3,768 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The commission interviewed a range of people and groups, from Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton to doctors and personal support workers to family members of residents who were ill.

Read more: Ontario’s LTC sector not ‘sufficiently positioned, prepared’ to respond to COVID-19 in effective way: AG

The report is to include recommendations on how the province can protect long-term care homes from any future pandemics.

The commission has already released two sets of interim recommendations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
