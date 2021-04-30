COVID-19: Ontario long-term care commission to deliver final report to province Friday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission is to submit its final report to the provincial government today.

The commission has examined what went wrong in the province’s response to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, 3,768 long-term care residents have died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The commission interviewed a range of people and groups, from Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton to doctors and personal support workers to family members of residents who were ill.

The report is to include recommendations on how the province can protect long-term care homes from any future pandemics.

The commission has already released two sets of interim recommendations.