Ontario reports 3,887 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,887 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 463,364.

Friday’s case count is higher than Thursday’s 3,871 and Wednesday’s which saw 3,480 new infections but is the sixth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

According to Friday’s report, 1,331 cases were recorded in Toronto, 871 in Peel Region, 267 in York Region, 208 in Durham and 204 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 200 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,050 as 21 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 417,252 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 89 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,242 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Friday.

Ontario reported 2,201 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 47) with 883 patients in intensive care units (down by one) and 632 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 12).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 38,062 — down from the previous day when it was at 38,438, and is down from April 23 when it was at 41,735. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 53,074 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 29,003 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,1052,838 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate for Friday was 7.4 per cent, down from Thursday’s at 7.6 per cent but up from Wednesday’s which was 7.2 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, a total of 5,139,984 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 112,214 vaccines in the last day. There are 371,110 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 65,960 variant cases, which is up by 3,016 since the previous day, 274 B.1.351 variant cases which up by 31, and 645 P.1 variant cases which is up by 144.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

230,127 people are male — an increase of 1,978 cases.

229,746 people are female — an increase of 1,795 cases.

71,327 people are 19 and under — an increase of 639 cases.

170,747 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,577 cases.

133,830 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 1,179 cases.

63,836 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 443 cases.

23,505 people are 80 and over — an increase of 46 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 3

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 52

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 377

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,384

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,233

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

