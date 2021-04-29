Ontario COVID-19 modelling shows high-level cresting of cases, but ICUs and workplaces major issues

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s COVID-19 science and modelling advisory tables are reporting a cresting of cases at a “very high” level, but “incredible pressure” on the province’s intensive care units and elevated workplace mobility are still posing major issues in trying to get the third wave under control.

“The efforts of Ontarians are making a difference,” officials said in a presentation Thursday afternoon before outlining challenges Ontario is facing.

“ICU occupancy is at record highs and continues to climb; our system is under incredible pressure.

“Workplace mobility is too high. Limiting essential workplaces and keeping sick workers at home will help control cases.”

The announcement came as Ontario reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The cumulative provincial total of cases now stands at 459,477.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s 3,480 and Tuesday’s which saw 3,265 new infections, but it is the fifth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

More to come.