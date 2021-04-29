Menu

Health

Ontario COVID-19 modelling shows high-level cresting of cases, but ICUs and workplaces major issues

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Critics say Ontario’s new sick leave program is not enough' COVID-19: Critics say Ontario’s new sick leave program is not enough
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s new paid sick leave program will give access to paid sick days for up to three days. Since workers would potentially have to quarantine from ten to fifteen days, critics are saying this is not enough. Marianne Dimain has more details.

Ontario’s COVID-19 science and modelling advisory tables are reporting a cresting of cases at a “very high” level, but “incredible pressure” on the province’s intensive care units and elevated workplace mobility are still posing major issues in trying to get the third wave under control.

“The efforts of Ontarians are making a difference,” officials said in a presentation Thursday afternoon before outlining challenges Ontario is facing.

“ICU occupancy is at record highs and continues to climb; our system is under incredible pressure.

Read more: Ontario’s COVID-19 paid sick leave program to include 3 days for workers

“Workplace mobility is too high. Limiting essential workplaces and keeping sick workers at home will help control cases.”

The announcement came as Ontario reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The cumulative provincial total of cases now stands at 459,477.

Thursday’s case count is higher than Wednesday’s 3,480 and Tuesday’s which saw 3,265 new infections, but it is the fifth day in a row cases have been lower than 4,000.

More to come.

