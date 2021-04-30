Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ontario government asks for mandatory 3-day hotel quarantines at land crossings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 8:42 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers' Ontario police set up checkpoints along borders, begin turning away non-essential travelers
WATCH ABOVE (April 19): On Monday, Ontario police began restricting entry into the province to only those with essential reasons, or whose primary residence is in Ontario. Global's Marney Blunt traveled to the Manitoba-Ontario border to see how things were going on day one – Apr 19, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones make the request in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: ‘Desperate’ Ford to Trudeau at First Ministers’ Meeting: Shut the borders

Travellers arriving at Canada’s international airports currently have to stay in a specially designated hotel for three days before completing a 14-day quarantine at home.

The province says there are reports of international travellers booking return flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing, and walking or driving across the border.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario asks feds for enhanced measures for interprovincial air travellers

Elliott and Jones say these reports are deeply troubling and are an “extreme risk” as deadly international variants of the novel coronavirus feed a third wave of the pandemic in Ontario.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCOVIDOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Christine ElliottOntario COVIDSylvia JonesOntario Borders

