COVID-19: Ontario government asks for mandatory 3-day hotel quarantines at land crossings

TORONTO — Ontario is asking the federal government to impose mandatory three-day quarantines in hotels for travellers entering Canada at land crossings.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones make the request in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Travellers arriving at Canada’s international airports currently have to stay in a specially designated hotel for three days before completing a 14-day quarantine at home.

The province says there are reports of international travellers booking return flights into nearby American airports, taking a taxi to a United States-Canada land crossing, and walking or driving across the border.

Elliott and Jones say these reports are deeply troubling and are an “extreme risk” as deadly international variants of the novel coronavirus feed a third wave of the pandemic in Ontario.