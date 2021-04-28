Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brandon police, Manitoba tax officials seize massive shipment of illegal smokes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 4:21 pm
A Brandon police vehicle.
A Brandon police vehicle. File

Five Manitoba men are awaiting a July court date after a lengthy joint investigation by Brandon police and Manitoba Finance uncovered large-scale tobacco smuggling into the province.

Police said they intercepted a shipment of illegal cigarettes in the RM of Whitehead on Friday, seizing three vehicles and three trailers.

Read more: Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

Inside the trailers, police said, were 92 cases of unmarked contraband tobacco — each case containing 10,000 cigarettes. They also seized more than 53 lbs of illicit cannabis and $25,000 in cash.

The tobacco represents more than a million dollars in lost tax revenue to the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The five men, all between the ages of 46-60, each face a number of criminal charges as well as charges under the Tax Administrative and Miscellaneous Taxes Act. One man, from Gilbert Plains, also faces drug charges in relation to the cannabis that was seized.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid' Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid
Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid – Dec 23, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTobaccoDrug chargesBrandon Policeillegal cigarettesillegal cannabisContraband TobaccoManitoba taxCigarette smugglingRM of Whiteheadtobacco seizurelost tax revenue

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers