Alberta changes COVID-19 vaccine rollout to support RMWB and Banff

The Alberta regions hardest hit by COVID-19 will be receiving additional vaccine support.

In a news conference Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced changes to vaccine rollout for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Banff.

Alberta’s Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment, expected to be received next Monday, will be directed to the two regions, which are experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province.

An eligibility age of 30+ years will be set for AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson for those regions. The current age for AstraZeneca eligibility is 40+ years in Alberta.

“But Dr. Hinshaw, in consult with experts, has decided acceleration would be helpful in addressing the outbreak,” Kenney said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But Dr. Hinshaw, in consult with experts, has decided acceleration would be helpful in addressing the outbreak," Kenney said.

Eligibility for the Moderna vaccine in adjacent First Nation communities will be lowered to 30+ in that zone.

Kenney said vaccine hours will also be extended to 10 p.m. in Fort McMurray. The vaccination clinic on MacDonald Island was previously only open between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., which RMWB officials said made it difficult for shift workers to get their dose.

“We will develop strategies with community leadership to encourage vaccine uptake and make it more convenient,” Kenney said.

Health officials, including Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Hinshaw met with community leaders, including RMWB Mayor Don Scott on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning with First Nations Leaders including Chief Allan Adam.

On Tuesday, 11 First Nations and Métis Nations of the RMWB called upon the province of Alberta to immediately change its approach to COVID-19 — citing measures such as shifting the Northland School Division to online learning and closing non-essential businesses.

Adam told Global News on Wednesday morning that he was disappointed the province did not accept the other proposed changes that were put forward.

