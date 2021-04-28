Menu

Canada

Alberta changes COVID-19 vaccine rollout to support RMWB and Banff

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Kenney announces changes COVID-19 vaccine strategy to target hardest-hit communities' Kenney announces changes COVID-19 vaccine strategy to target hardest-hit communities
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Wednesday changes to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy to support the hard-hit communities of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Banff.

The Alberta regions hardest hit by COVID-19 will be receiving additional vaccine support.

In a news conference Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced changes to vaccine rollout for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and Banff.

Alberta’s Johnson and Johnson vaccine shipment, expected to be received next Monday, will be directed to the two regions, which are experiencing the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province.

Read more: Banff mayor sees increased need for COVID-19 vaccinations in younger demographics

An eligibility age of 30+ years will be set for AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson for those regions. The current age for AstraZeneca eligibility is 40+ years in Alberta.

“But Dr. Hinshaw, in consult with experts, has decided acceleration would be helpful in addressing the outbreak,” Kenney said.

Eligibility for the Moderna vaccine in adjacent First Nation communities will be lowered to 30+ in that zone.

Read more: North zone sees lower vaccination rates as Fort McMurray experiences spike in COVID-19 cases

Kenney said vaccine hours will also be extended to 10 p.m. in Fort McMurray. The vaccination clinic on MacDonald Island was previously only open between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., which RMWB officials said made it difficult for shift workers to get their dose.

“We will develop strategies with community leadership to encourage vaccine uptake and make it more convenient,” Kenney said.

Click to play video: 'Fort McMurray residents struggle with high COVID-19 case numbers' Fort McMurray residents struggle with high COVID-19 case numbers
Fort McMurray residents struggle with high COVID-19 case numbers

Health officials, including Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Hinshaw met with community leaders, including RMWB Mayor Don Scott on Tuesday and early Wednesday morning with First Nations Leaders including Chief Allan Adam.

Read more: State of local emergency declared in Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo amid high COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, 11 First Nations and Métis Nations of the RMWB called upon the province of Alberta to immediately change its approach to COVID-19 — citing measures such as shifting the Northland School Division to online learning and closing non-essential businesses.

Adam told Global News on Wednesday morning that he was disappointed the province did not accept the other proposed changes that were put forward.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Wood Buffalo mayor meets with health officials seeking additional support' Wood Buffalo mayor meets with health officials seeking additional support
Alberta CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineAlberta COVID-19Alberta GovernmentFort McMurrayBanffAstraZenecaRegional Municipality of Wood Buffalocovid-19 vaccine rolloutJohnson And Johnsonalberta vaccine rolloutJansen

