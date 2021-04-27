North zone sees lower vaccination rates as Fort McMurray experiences spike in COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, councillors in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo passed a motion to declare a state of local emergency in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Councillors also passed a motion Sunday to make a request to the provincial and federal governments for an accelerated vaccine distribution for the Fort McMurray area. Council is expected to debate additional measures at a meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The region includes both the city of Fort McMurray, as well as numerous oilsands operations with camps that house thousands of workers. There are COVID-19 outbreaks at many of those facilities (scroll down for the numbers).

According to the most recent COVID-19 data released Monday, the RMWB has an active case rate of 1,300.9 per 100,000 — the highest in all of Alberta. In comparison, Edmonton and Calgary’s case rate per 100,000 people ranges from the 300 to 700s, depending on the area of the city.

Alberta Health said the Fort McMurray region had 1,086 active cases for a population of 83,478.

On Monday, the province released more vaccine data, including regional breakdowns.

The data shows in the North zone, 18.8 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 4.6 per cent are fully immunized. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: The data shows in the North zone, 18.8 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and 4.6 per cent are fully immunized.

Compare that to the Edmonton zone, where 28.3 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine and 6.7 per cent are fully immunized, according to Alberta Health’s data.

In the Central zone, 24.8 per cent have received at least one dose. In the Calgary zone, it’s 25.2 per cent and in the South zone, 27 per cent have received at least one shot.

Fort McMurray residents struggle with high COVID-19 case numbers

On Monday afternoon, the RMWB said walk-in vaccination appointments were still available in Fort McMurray for the AstraZeneca vaccine for those born in 1981 or before.

The region directed eligible Albertans to the clinic at MacDonald Island between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Alberta Health Services said all other walk-in clinics — other than those in Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray — were closed due to supply.

On Tuesday, Suncor confirmed one of its contractors died from COVID-19. The company said it was a Garda contractor who worked at the Base Plant operations.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and co-workers during this time,” Suncor spokesperson Paul Newmarch told Global News. “Our focus is on our people and supporting the needs of those who knew and worked with our colleague.”

Province is reaching out to Municipality of Wood Buffalo and First Nations amid COVID-19 state of emergency: Kenney

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday a lot of the transmission in the region has “occurred at work camps where people were socializing after hours and not wearing masks, not taking those basic precautions.”

“I think it’s totally understandable that people who work long hours and don’t have opportunities to socialize with family in those camps or staff quarters will sometimes get together and perhaps just kind of forget momentarily about the rules in place.”

Kenney said he shares the municipal government’s concerns about the region’s high numbers. He said the idea of shipping more vaccine to the area is “one possibility” but also added the province has provided a lot of support for the region, including providing rapid test kits to oilsands work camps.

“We are prepared to provide additional supply to the extent that we can. Obviously, our overall supply is constrained which is a problem everywhere,” Kenney said.

“I would point out that there’s, every day, been a significant amount of unused supply that’s already been made available to folks in that region.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I would point out that there's, every day, been a significant amount of unused supply that's already been made available to folks in that region."

Kenney said the province and AHS are working with the local government to ensure people are able to access vaccine, including at work camps. He said the groups will also work together on issues of vaccine hesitancy, if that’s the case.

State of local emergency to be declared in Fort McMurray area amid high COVID-19 cases

As of April 26, the following sites were included in the province’s COVID-19 outbreak list for the North zone:

Cenovus Foster Creek, Cold Lake

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray

Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie

Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Alberta Health provided the following breakdown of outbreaks on Monday

CNRL Albian site – 183 cases (21 active, 162 recovered)

CNRL Horizon site – 632 cases (300 active, 332 recovered)

CNRL Jackfish site – 24 cases (3 active, 21 recovered)

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge – 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Civeo Lynx Lodge – 62 cases (30 active, 32 recovered)

CNOOC Long Lake site – 10 cases (2 active, 8 recovered)

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake site – 71 cases (14 active, 57 recovered)

Suncor base plant – 510 cases (145 active, 365 recovered)

Suncor Firebag Village – 11 cases (8 active, 3 recovered)

Suncor MacKay River site – 13 cases (1 active, 12 recovered)

Syncrude Aurora site – 32 cases (18 active, 14 recovered)

Syncrude Mildred Lake site – 496 cases (195 active, 301 recovered)

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

