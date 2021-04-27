Nova Scotia announces almost 100 new COVID-19 cases, active total tops 400

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 419 active cases remain in the province.

There’s 90 cases in the central zone, three in the eastern zone, one in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

More specific details, including how many tests were conducted, will be announced later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Nova Scotia announced the closure of all schools in the Halifax area due to the rising numbers of infections.

All schools in the Halifax Regional Municipality will close for two weeks.

Chief medical office of health Dr. Robert Strang has also announced tighter restrictions will return to all areas of the province at least until May 20th, including a gathering limit of 10 both indoors and outdoors.

These variants are no joke! They are here and want to stay. They love people gathering and breaking public health protocols. The way we stop these variants is by continuing to follow protocols -washing your hands, wearing a mask, and staying home! https://t.co/xqAbkrrLIQ — Iain Rankin (@IainTRankin) April 27, 2021

New school cases

Nova Scotia reported three new schools with COVID-19 cases connected to them on Monday evening.

Sydney Academy in Sydney will remain closed to students until Friday. A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure.

Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Bedford campus) and Halifax West High are already moving to at-home learning, as they are located in Halifax Regional Municipality where infection numbers are the highest.

These schools will also undergo a deep cleaning.

