Nova Scotia reports another record-setting COVID-19 case number

Nova Scotia reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday — the highest case count recorded since the pandemic began.

In the last three days alone, there has been 181 positive cases.

66 new cases!! This shows how serious and relentless this 3rd wave is. We will beat this thing but we must follow public health protocols – wash your hands, wear a mask, practice social distancing, limit your gatherings, and just stay home! #COVID19NS #StraightUpStayHome https://t.co/votP1GgARO — Iain Rankin (@IainTRankin) April 26, 2021

The province said there’s 58 cases in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, one in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

The province has 323 active cases in total so far.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide more details about the new cases in the COVID-19 briefing Monday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.