Health

Nova Scotia reports another record-setting COVID-19 case number

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang speaks with reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1, 2021 in Halifax. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang speaks with reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1, 2021 in Halifax. Communications Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday — the highest case count recorded since the pandemic began.

In the last three days alone, there has been 181 positive cases.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports a record 63 new cases, doubles large gatherings fine to $2,000

The province said there’s 58 cases in the central zone, five in the eastern zone, one in the northern zone and two in the western zone.

The province has 323 active cases in total so far.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide more details about the new cases in the COVID-19 briefing Monday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m., and will be livestreamed on our Global website.

