Health

Canadian Armed Forces sending personnel to Nova Scotia over COVID-19 case spike

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. View image in full screen
A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Armed Forces is deploying 60 service members to help out at COVID-19 testing centres in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau says the province asked for help as the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising quickly, especially in the Halifax region.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces almost 100 new COVID-19 cases, active total tops 400

This comes the day after the federal government confirmed it would be deploying military medical personnel to help Ontario’s beleaguered health-care system.

Trudeau says the Forces carried out its assessment of what Ontario needs on the ground Monday and that military personnel will be mobilized over the next days.

He says sending “women and men in uniform to help in Ontario is a serious step” and that Ottawa made this choice “because the situation requires it.”

Trudeau says the federal government has also reached out to Alberta on what support the province might need.

Click to play video: 'Premier Iain Rankin Discusses New Restrictions in Nova Scotia' Premier Iain Rankin Discusses New Restrictions in Nova Scotia
© 2021 The Canadian Press
