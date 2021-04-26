Menu

COVID-19: Islamic students in Calgary mark Ramadan with thank you cards to front-line workers

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Islamic students in Calgary mark Ramadan with thank-you cards to front-line workers' COVID-19: Islamic students in Calgary mark Ramadan with thank-you cards to front-line workers
WATCH: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan brings a lot of charity projects for thousands of people in Calgary’s Muslim community. And as Gil Tucker shows us, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked some young Calgarians to give special thanks to front-line workers.

The Islamic holy month of Ramadan brings a lot of charity efforts for thousands of people in Calgary’s Muslim community.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some young Calgarians to give special thanks to front-line workers.

Along with their traditional Ramadan projects, like a food drive and a fundraising campaign to provide clean water for people in developing countries, students at Calgary Islamic School have created handmade thank you cards to send to individuals on the front lines of the pandemic — people like health-care workers, police and firefighters.

Read more: Front-line worker in Calgary aims to relieve ‘toxic stress’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

“It says, ‘Dear health-care worker,'” said Grade 2 student Syed Hyder, reading from the card he had made.

“‘I appreciate your hard work and tireless efforts keeping this community safe.'”

Click to play video: 'How to help Muslims during Ramadan' How to help Muslims during Ramadan
How to help Muslims during Ramadan – Apr 17, 2021

Making and sending the cards is a new way for the students to carry on the Ramadan traditions of giving and gratitude.

Trending Stories

“‘You guys have worked so hard, I don’t even know what to say,'” Grade 4 student Malak Kalaf read from her card.

“‘All the progress that you guys have been making is mind-blowing… so keep up the good work.'”

Read more: COVID-19: Calgary designer pivots from high-end fashion to scrubs for front-line health-care workers

The students are sending out 500 handmade thank you cards to front-line workers all over Calgary.

“The kids have done a wonderful job,” teacher Syed Raza said. “We’re really proud of them, and we keep everyone, especially our front-line workers, in our prayers.”

The students are hoping their cards will help buoy the spirits of front-line workers.

“I wrote, ‘My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place,'” Grade 5 student Sarah Bettahar said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
