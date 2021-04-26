New Brunswick confirms case of COVID-19 variant first detected in India

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has a confirmed case of the so-called ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant first detected in India.

The case was previously reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and was confirmed by the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton.

“With the arrival of this more aggressive variant, now more than ever, New Brunswickers must be vigilant and follow all Public Health measures to reduce the spread and protect our health-care system,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

Russell has previously said she was very worried about variants, specifically this variant, known as B.1.617.

Last week, in response to growing concerns over confirmed cases of the B.1.617 variant, the federal government announced a new 30-day ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan.

Seven new cases in province

Meanwhile, the province announced seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Three cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are contacts of previously-confirmed cases. Two cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), one of which is a contact of a previous case and the other is under investigation.

The remaining two cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and are also contacts of previously-confirmed cases.

This brings the province’s active case count to 122. Seven patients are hospitalized, including three in an intensive care unit.

Outbreak at UNB Fredericton campus, exposure notifications

Public Health has declared an outbreak at Magee House, an apartment-style residence at UNB in Fredericton.

As of Monday, six cases are related to the outbreak. Students, staff and families have been tested, and testing is ongoing at Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence, due to an exposure to a case.

Meanwhile, the province has identified the following potential public exposures in Fredericton and Nackawic.

YMCA Fredericton, 570 York St., on Saturday, April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon.

between 10 a.m. and noon. Walmart Supercentre, 1399 Regent St, Fredericton on Friday, April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Princess Auto, 21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton on Friday, April 23, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Home Depot, Corbett Centre, Fredericton on Friday, April 23 , between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Swiss Chalet, 961 Prospect St., Fredericton on Friday, April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Canadian Tire, 1110 Smythe St., Fredericton, on Thursday, April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Digital World, 524 Smythe St., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon.

between 10 a.m. and noon. Tim Horton’s, 1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Costco, 25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton on Thursday, April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Canada Post, 135 Otis Dr., Nackawic from Monday, April 19 to Thursday, April 22

Public Health is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who was at a public exposure location, even if there are no symptms.

Residents can request a test online or call 811 to book an appointment.

