UNB closes Fredericton campus due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) said Monday that it now has confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Fredericton campus, but did not say how many.

The university said the campus will close as a result.

“This step is being taken in light of the positive cases on campus that may be a variant of concern in our community,” the university said in a statement.

Effective immediately, the university said it will wind down to essential operations only. This includes the delivery of courses by alternative methods to its students and keeping the campus’s business operations going.

In the meantime, access to the UNB Fredericton campus is prohibited, and students living in UNB Fredericton residences are not allowed to leave campus for any reason, including returning to their home, unless otherwise directed by Public Health.

Anyone who has one or more symptoms should be tested and self-isolate until results are received by Public Health, the university said.