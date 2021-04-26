Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

UNB closes Fredericton campus due to confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 11:02 am
UNB closes Fredericton campus due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 - image View image in full screen
Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

The University of New Brunswick (UNB) said Monday that it now has confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Fredericton campus, but did not say how many.

The university said the campus will close as a result.

Read more: New Brunswick to require 7-day hotel quarantine for most travellers

“This step is being taken in light of the positive cases on campus that may be a variant of concern in our community,” the university said in a statement.

Effective immediately, the university said it will wind down to essential operations only. This includes the delivery of courses by alternative methods to its students and keeping the campus’s business operations going.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively' Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively
Scientists say key to COVID-19 outbreaks is to act quickly and decisively

In the meantime, access to the UNB Fredericton campus is prohibited, and students living in UNB Fredericton residences are not allowed to leave campus for any reason, including returning to their home, unless otherwise directed by Public Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has one or more symptoms should be tested and self-isolate until results are received by Public Health, the university said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDFrederictonUniversity Of New Brunswick

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers