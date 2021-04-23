Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Click to play video: ''

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in a briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the chief medical officer of health said new variants are causing concern and the premier admonished those flouting public safety protocols.

READ MORE: N.B. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, top doctor ‘very concerned’ about new variants

Dr. Jennifer Russell said while progress seems to be made in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two outbreaks have been declared at special care homes in the province, and she is concerned about the presence of variants of concern.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'N.B. man who had COVID-19 now helping scientists' N.B. man who had COVID-19 now helping scientists
N.B. man who had COVID-19 now helping scientists

– With files from Rebecca Lau

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDNew Brunswick

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers