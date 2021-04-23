New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.
Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in a briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the chief medical officer of health said new variants are causing concern and the premier admonished those flouting public safety protocols.
N.B. reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, top doctor 'very concerned' about new variants
Dr. Jennifer Russell said while progress seems to be made in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two outbreaks have been declared at special care homes in the province, and she is concerned about the presence of variants of concern.
