New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 briefing Friday

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will participate in a briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the chief medical officer of health said new variants are causing concern and the premier admonished those flouting public safety protocols.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said while progress seems to be made in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two outbreaks have been declared at special care homes in the province, and she is concerned about the presence of variants of concern.

– With files from Rebecca Lau

