New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 in the province

New Brunswick is set to provide an update to the COVID-19 situation in the province this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Yesterday, the province announced all pregnant women will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine regardless if they have any other medical conditions.

The province also announced its 34th death related to the virus.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Nova Scotia is seeing a surge in cases, and is reporting 38 new cases.

The border between the two provinces has been tightened beginning today, as Nova Scotia restricts non-essential travel from outside PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador.

