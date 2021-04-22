Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19 in the province

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 1:28 pm
WATCH LIVE: New Brunswick health officials provide update on COVID-19.

New Brunswick is set to provide an update to the COVID-19 situation in the province this afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The news conference will be livestreamed here.

Read more: Grand Bay-Westfield special care home residents relocated amid COVID-19 outbreak

Yesterday, the province announced all pregnant women will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine regardless if they have any other medical conditions.

The province also announced its 34th death related to the virus.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, neighbouring Nova Scotia is seeing a surge in cases, and is reporting 38 new cases.

The border between the two provinces has been tightened beginning today, as Nova Scotia restricts non-essential travel from outside PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Click to play video: 'Edmundston area struggling to shake off latest outbreak' Edmundston area struggling to shake off latest outbreak
Edmundston area struggling to shake off latest outbreak
