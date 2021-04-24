Kelowna company fined nearly $17,000 for worker injury, truck fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna-based company is facing a hefty fine from WorkSafeBC after a workplace accident that left one worker seriously injured and sparked a fire in the boom truck.

According to a decision released by WorkSafeBC, Rebo Beton Pumping Ltd. was supplying concrete for a four-storey apartment building under construction, when the boom of the pump truck made contact with an energized overhead conductor.

“A worker for another firm was holding the suspended end of the concrete pump nozzle at the time and was seriously injured,” the decision said.

“The boom truck also caught on fire and was damaged.”

WorkSafeBC found that the company failed to ensure that workers were told about the existence of the conductors and the safe work procedures that needed to be followed before work started.

“The firm also failed to ensure that workers and equipment did not enter the limits of approach of high-voltage electrical conductors,” it said in the ruling.

“These were both high-risk violations.”

Rebo Beton Pumping Ltd. has been fined $16,829.60.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.