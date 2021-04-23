COVID-19: British Columbia reports another 1,001 new cases, 4 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported another four COVID-19 deaths and 1,001 new cases on Friday.

The numbers, released in a written statement, showed 1,554 people have now died from complications of the virus in B.C.

The 1,001 new cases bring the total number of cases to 123,758.

There are 486 people in the hospital, which is down 16 from Thursday, but 160 people remain in intensive care.

There remain 8,842 active cases of the virus in the province with 12,608 in self-isolation.

On Thursday, B.C. reported four more deaths along with 1,006 new cases.

At a live briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 502 people with COVID-19 in hospital — a new record — 161 of them in critical or intensive care.

Of the new cases, 241 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 600 were in the Fraser Health region, 37 were in Island Health, 83 were in Interior Health, and 42 were in Northern Health.

More to come…