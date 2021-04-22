B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday afternoon.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1 at 1 p.m.

3:46 What we know about the B.1.167 variant What we know about the B.1.167 variant

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide an update on the new B.1617 variant of interest first detected in India.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have confirmed 39 cases of the “double mutant” variant in B.C., which is being investigated as a possible cause of surging cases in the South Asian country.

New and active cases in B.C. have been trending downward in recent days, with the seven-day average of new infections dropping to 983 on Wednesday.

However, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue their upward climb, reaching new records of 483 and 163 respectively Wednesday.

B.C. has reported 121,751 total cases to date, while 1,546 people have died.

3:25 Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada