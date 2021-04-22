Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide an update on the COVID-19 response in the province for Thursday, April 22 at 1 p.m. PT.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 situation on Thursday afternoon.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1 at 1 p.m.

Read more: Seven COVID-19 deaths, 862 new cases as B.C. sets another new hospitalization record

Click to play video: 'What we know about the B.1.167 variant' What we know about the B.1.167 variant
What we know about the B.1.167 variant

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to provide an update on the new B.1617 variant of interest first detected in India.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have confirmed 39 cases of the “double mutant” variant in B.C., which is being investigated as a possible cause of surging cases in the South Asian country.

Read more: Dozens of cases of ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant confirmed in B.C.

New and active cases in B.C. have been trending downward in recent days, with the seven-day average of new infections dropping to 983 on Wednesday.

However, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue their upward climb, reaching new records of 483 and 163 respectively Wednesday.

B.C. has reported 121,751 total cases to date, while 1,546 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada' Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada
Tracking the source of COVID-19 transmission in Canada
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDbc covidBc VaccineBc Coronaivruswhere vaccine bc

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers