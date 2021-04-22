Menu

Health

B.C. cancels 1,750 scheduled surgeries as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

By Richard Zussman Global News
Scheduled surgeries at nine Lower Mainland hospitals have been cancelled for the next two weeks as the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise.

The province is moving to urgent and emergency surgeries only in order to reduce pressure on hospital staff.

Scheduled surgeries are cancelled at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, Vancouver General Hospital, Lions Gate Hospital, Abbotsford General Hospital, Burnaby Hospital, Richmond Hospital, St. Paul’s Hospital and UBC Hospital.

The cancellations include 1,750 postponed surgeries that will be re-booked as quickly as possible.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says there is room in B.C. hospitals but staff are exhausted and the move is needed to ensure surge capacity is protected.

“We are doing everything we can to fight the hardest we can to address the pandemic in B.C.,” Dix said.

“It is the time where we have to go all-in.”

The province is seeing unprecedented pressure on the health-care system due to a rise in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital. A record-high 502 people are in hospital with the disease, 161 of whom are in intensive care.

–More to come

