Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

How a B.C. yo-yo champ B.C. yoyo master spun his passion into a business

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 24, 2021 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Squire Barnes: B.C. yoyo master creates business out of his passion' Squire Barnes: B.C. yoyo master creates business out of his passion
Squire Barnes has the story of a young B.C. yoyo master who has created a business from his passion, by designing his own professional yoyo.

Like a lot of kids, Harrison Lee liked to play with yo-yos. Unlike a lot of kids, he didn’t see yo-yos as just another passing fancy.

“It was a fad at my school, but like any other hobby in middle school, people begin to lose interest,” he said. “But I kept going.”

Read more: Metro Vancouver yo-yo prodigy Harrison Lee unveils his newest creation

Lee became a Canadian yo-yo champion and also something of an entrepreneur, having designed his own yo-yo.

“Modern yo-yos values are made out of aircraft-grade aluminum and inside yo-yos,” he said. “Actually, they have ball bearings, which allows them to spin for a really, really long time.”

Lee worked with Canadian company Caribou Lodge for his first yo-yo design called the Orca. His latest creation is The Otter, which is designed to expand the number of trick possibilities.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouverite Daniel Tiwana is a little kid with big game' Vancouverite Daniel Tiwana is a little kid with big game
Vancouverite Daniel Tiwana is a little kid with big game – May 26, 2020

“That required the Yo-Yo being much smaller, being a lot more nimble, and it’s been for a really long time as.

So why has Lee persevered through the ups and downs of yo-yoing when for most kids it’s something that comes and goes?

“What has kept me going for so long is that I’m a very naturally fidgety person,” he said.

“You can kind of get lost in it. You’re just playing with the string and mood and it’s like, oh, what shape can I make? How can you manipulate it in different ways?”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Harrison LeeBC yo-yoBC yo-yo championHarrison Lee yo-yoHarrison Lee yo-yo video

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers