How a B.C. yo-yo champ B.C. yoyo master spun his passion into a business

Like a lot of kids, Harrison Lee liked to play with yo-yos. Unlike a lot of kids, he didn’t see yo-yos as just another passing fancy.

“It was a fad at my school, but like any other hobby in middle school, people begin to lose interest,” he said. “But I kept going.”

Lee became a Canadian yo-yo champion and also something of an entrepreneur, having designed his own yo-yo.

“Modern yo-yos values are made out of aircraft-grade aluminum and inside yo-yos,” he said. “Actually, they have ball bearings, which allows them to spin for a really, really long time.”

Lee worked with Canadian company Caribou Lodge for his first yo-yo design called the Orca. His latest creation is The Otter, which is designed to expand the number of trick possibilities.

So why has Lee persevered through the ups and downs of yo-yoing when for most kids it’s something that comes and goes?

“What has kept me going for so long is that I’m a very naturally fidgety person,” he said.

“You can kind of get lost in it. You’re just playing with the string and mood and it’s like, oh, what shape can I make? How can you manipulate it in different ways?”