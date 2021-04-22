Menu

Crime

Gunshots heard in northwest London ‘not a random incident,’ police say

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 22, 2021 11:50 am
The front of London police Headquarters, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
The front of London police Headquarters, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL File

London police say overnight reports of gunshots in the city’s Orchard Park neighbourhood, off Sarnia and Wonderland roads, are not a “random incident.”

Police say officers were called to reports of gunshots outside a home on Blue Forest Place shortly after midnight Thursday.

Read more: Shooting victim arrives in hospital, London police investigating

According to police, officers on scene determined that a home “suffered damage” but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

Police say multiple people were inside the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

The LPS crime gun task force, recently formed to address an increased number of gun-related incidents in the city, is investigating.

So far in 2021, London police have responded to at least 13 reported shootings or incidents of shots fired — seven in April alone.

Read more: New police task force begins work on gun activity in London, Ont.

Just Wednesday evening, a 20-year-old man arrived in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Trending Stories

Before that, police were called to multiple reports of shots fired in the Glen Cairn area just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

On Sunday, police responded to a 911 call regarding possible gunshots in the 2000 block of Wavell Street.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting on Walker Street, which police believe was connected to two previous shooting incidents on March 2.

Click to play video: 'Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence' Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence
Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence – Feb 20, 2021

On April 6, London police reported that three teenagers were facing several firearm-related charges after a teen ended up in hospital with a gunshot wound in London’s east end.

On April 4, police said officers discovered evidence a gun had been fired northwest of Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road West.

Police ask anyone with information in relation to the incident on Blue Forest Place, “or who has information in relation to illegal firearm activity on our streets” to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say information can also be sent online anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Gun ViolenceShots firedGunshotsCrime Gun Task Forceblue forest placelondon gun activitylondon police gun activity

