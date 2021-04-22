Shooting victim arrives in hospital, London police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a man showed up in hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

Police say the London man, 20, is listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition as of Thursday morning.

No suspect description is available yet and police did not provide any information about where the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The LPS Major Crime Section is investigating the shooting, which comes less than 24 hours after a shooting in London’s Glen Cairn neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

That incident did not result in any reported injuries and is under investigation by the recently formed LPS Crime Gun Task Force.

So far in 2021, London police have responded to at least 12 reported shootings or incidents of shots fired — half of those in April alone.