London, Ont., police investigating after shots fired in Glen Cairn neighbourhood

London police are investigating yet another incident involving a firearm being discharged in the city, this time in the Glen Cairn area.

According to police, multiple 911 calls were placed just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to report the sound of gunshots in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Vinewood Court, off of Pond Mills Road between Thompson and Commissioners roads.

Officers on scene determined that a firearm had gone off in the area and that a residence was struck, police say, but the residence was empty and no injuries were reported.

London police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

In particular, police tell Global News they are encouraging the use of Crime Stoppers for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable calling headquarters and wishes to remain anonymous.

The recently-formed LPS Crime Gun Task Force is investigating but no further details have been released.

The task force was formed after an annual report on officers’ use of force revealed the number of people police dealt with who were carrying a firearm jumped to 104 in 2020, up from 39 in 2019.

So far in 2021, London police have responded to at least 11 reported shootings or incidents of shots fired, with nearly half of those occurring in the past month.

Just Sunday, police responded to a 911 call regarding possible gunshots in the 2000-block of Wavell Street. Police say there were no injuries but there was evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting on Walker Street which police believe was connected to two previous shooting incidents on March 2. No injuries were reported in either of the previous incidents.

On April 6, London police reported that three teenagers were facing several firearm-related charges after a teen ended up in hospital with a gunshot wound in London’s east end.

On April 4, police said officers discovered evidence a gun had been fired northwest of Wharncliffe Road South and Commissioners Road West.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.