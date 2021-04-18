London, Ont., police investigating east-end shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., are investigating a reported shooting in east London early Sunday morning.

Officials said around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call regarding possible gunshots in the 2000-block of Wavell Street.

Police say there were no injuries but there were evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

