Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., police investigating east-end shooting

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 18, 2021 2:22 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., are investigating a reported shooting in east London early Sunday morning.

Officials said around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call regarding possible gunshots in the 2000-block of Wavell Street.

Read more: London Police Service forms task force to address increase in guns, gun-related violence

Police say there were no injuries but there were evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

Trending Stories

Investigations are ongoing and is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '3 dead, 2 injured after ‘targeted’ shooting at tavern in Wisconsin: police' 3 dead, 2 injured after ‘targeted’ shooting at tavern in Wisconsin: police
3 dead, 2 injured after ‘targeted’ shooting at tavern in Wisconsin: police
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceShootingLondonLondon PoliceGunGunshotslondon police shootingwavellLondon police shooting gunshot

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers