Alberta plans to introduce 3-hour paid leave so workers can get COVID-19 vaccine

The Alberta UCP plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would give workers three hours of paid leave so they can get the COVID-19 vaccine without losing wages.

“We have heard there are concerns from some workers of their ability to get the time to get the shot,” Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping said.

“Our government intends to introduce legislation that will amend the Employment Standards Code to provide a COVID-19 vaccine leave,” he said.

"If passed, it will give Albertans up to three hours of paid time off to get their vaccine."

Alberta workers cannot be fired or disciplined for using the paid leave, Copping said. And, it can be used twice for those accessing the two-dose vaccines.

“Hardworking Albertans want to get the vaccine, but some may not be able to schedule an appointment because of their working hours, they may not be able to afford a loss of pay, which is a barrier to getting vaccinated,” the minister said.

“As always, we encourage employers and employees to work together on scheduling appointments, minimizing the impact on employees and also minimizing the impact on employers when taking the leave.”

It will be available to both full-time and part-time workers, regardless of length of service, the UCP said.

"If passed, this leave will take effect upon first reading, and we hope to introduce this bill in the legislature today," Copping said Wednesday.

He thanked Alberta workers for their courage and dedication over the past 13 months — some continuing to offer essential services, others working from home to reduce risk of transmission.

“Getting more people immunized means we’re getting close to reopening our economy,” he said. “This helps our economy, protects lives and livelihoods.”

Copping acknowledged the paid leave was first suggested by the Opposition and said the UCP has “had conversations with the NDP about this as well.”

B.C. and Saskatchewan have passed similar bills, he added.

On Tuesday, Alberta expanded eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone born in 1981 or earlier.

That day alone, more than 36,000 eligible Albertans booked appointments to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

"I'm encouraged to see much more activity at the walk-in sites," Kenney said during Tuesday's COVID-19 update.

“This vaccine works… The risks of adverse effects are miniscule compared to COVID-19. The risks associated with COVID are massively higher.”

Both Health Minister Tyler Shandro and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday. The premier said his shot is booked for Thursday.

As of Wednesday, more than 70,000 appointments for AstraZeneca have been booked over the next seven days, and another 28,000 for the week after, Alberta Health said.

More than 65,000 people have received the vaccine. That is more than 20,000 in the last two days.

There are approximately 143,000 doses remaining that have not yet been administered.

Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday he didn’t know when Alberta would receive another shipment of this particular vaccine.

The province is currently in Phase 2C of its vaccine rollout plan. Anyone who turns 65 this year and older is eligible for vaccine. Doses are also being administered to First Nations individuals 50 and older, any Albertan 16 years old or older with certain underlying health conditions, and specified front-line workers.

Details on vaccine eligibility and instructions on how to book an appointment are available online.

Dr. Hinshaw said Tuesday that Albertans should not call their pharmacy to book a second dose until all Albertans have been offered a first dose.

She has said Alberta is spacing out doses 12 weeks.

Currently, all three vaccines being administered in Alberta — AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech — require at least two doses, administered weeks apart. A one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has been approved by Health Canada, but has not yet been rolled out.

