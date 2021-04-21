Biden says U.S. plans to offer Canada extra COVID-19 vaccines in future

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden says he’s planning to give surplus COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, including Canada, in the future as his country’s vaccination rollout hits another milestone.

Biden said he spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday about providing additional vaccine assistance to Canada, but also suggested some of the extra vaccines could go to Central America. He noted that the U.S. doesn’t yet have enough to send at this time, but said the U.S. could provide help down the line.

“We helped a little bit there, we’re going to try to help some more,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the U.S. has offered vaccine help to Canada. In March, the U.S. provided 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on loan. In other words, Canada will eventually have to return the favour.

Through a bilateral agreement, 20 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine are expected to funnel into Canada from manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the second and third quarters of this year.

The U.S. also gave 2.5 million doses to Mexico.

Biden said the White House is looking at what it can do with vaccines that aren’t currently in use in the U.S. but are being manufactured there.

AstraZeneca, for example, has been approved for use by Health Canada, but not by the U.S. food and Drug Administration.

Biden said he spoke with Trudeau for about half an hour. He described him as someone who was working hard to help his country deal with the pandemic.

— with files from the Canadian Press