Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes on the first day Albertans 40 and over are eligible to book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Sunday evening it was dropping the eligibility age from 55 to 40 after input from public health officials.

Canada’s federal health minister Patty Hajdu said provinces and territories were “free to use” AstraZeneca’s vaccine on any groups aged 18 and above, despite the country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation not to give the vaccine to those under 55.

Story continues below advertisement

NACI was expected to update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine Tuesday morning.

Albertans 40 and older were able to start booking their AstraZeneca vaccine appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Alberta Health Services said that as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 22,000 Albertans had booked appointments.

2:12 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offered to those 40 and over in Alberta AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offered to those 40 and over in Alberta

The most recent numbers released Monday showed Alberta has administered 1,165,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 233,340 Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Alberta recorded 1,391 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province’s positivity rate hit 11 per cent.

Advertisement