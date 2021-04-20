Menu

Health

Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 12:57 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a provincial COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a provincial COVID-19 update in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Credit: Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes on the first day Albertans 40 and over are eligible to book an appointment to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The province announced Sunday evening it was dropping the eligibility age from 55 to 40 after input from public health officials.

Read more: Alberta to lower minimum age for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from 55 to 40

Canada’s federal health minister Patty Hajdu said provinces and territories were “free to use” AstraZeneca’s vaccine on any groups aged 18 and above, despite the country’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendation not to give the vaccine to those under 55.

NACI was expected to update its guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine Tuesday morning.

Albertans 40 and older were able to start booking their AstraZeneca vaccine appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Alberta Health Services said that as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 22,000 Albertans had booked appointments.

Click to play video: 'AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offered to those 40 and over in Alberta' AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offered to those 40 and over in Alberta
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine offered to those 40 and over in Alberta

The most recent numbers released Monday showed Alberta has administered 1,165,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 233,340 Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Alberta recorded 1,391 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province’s positivity rate hit 11 per cent.

