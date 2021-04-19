B.C. set to extend COVID-19 restrictions while considering additional pandemic measures

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia officials are expected to put additional measures in place to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to make the announcement at a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon. The news conference at 2 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Current COVID-19 restrictions, including a ban on social gatherings, events, indoor dining and group fitness activities for adults, are set to expire at midnight.

2:04 COVID-19: extension of circuit breaker measures in B.C. COVID-19: extension of circuit breaker measures in B.C.

One of the options officials are looking at is restricting travel either into B.C. or within the province. Last week Horgan acknowledged the option is still being explored but there have been questions about how these restrictions could be enforced.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth was asked about the issue on Monday morning and reiterated it is something the government is considering.

“We have been looking at a number of options that are available to us,” he said. “I know the premier will be speaking later this afternoon. But we do acknowledge there are issues around travel and the provincial health officer has indicated this is a critical issue in terms of preventing transmission.”

2:05 More pandemic restrictions coming to B.C. More pandemic restrictions coming to B.C.

The province would only consider restrictions if it expects the changes will help protect the health-care system. Dix has repeatedly said the province has hospital capacity but growing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations related to the disease continue to put pressure on human resources.

Details are expected on the health-care system and whether additional changes need to be made to support intensive care units as multiple Metro Vancouver hospitals have experienced a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Hussein Kanji, medical director of Vancouver General Hospital’s high acuity unit, told reporters Friday that at one point in the day multiple virus patients came into the emergency room at the same time.

“Our hospital system is incredibly, incredibly stressed right now. Our ICUs are more stressed than they’ve ever been,” Kanji said.

“We really didn’t see this kind of patient population in the first two waves and we are experiencing it now in very high numbers.”