COVID-19: B.C. ban on indoor dining likely to be extended into May, industry says

B.C.’s restaurant and bar industry says it has been told the ban on in-person dining will likely be extended into May.

An email from the British Columbia Restaurant And Foodservices Association (BCRFA) to its members said industry stakeholders met with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry with regards to a provincial health order restricting in-person indoor dining that was set to expire on April 19.

“Our conversation has indicated that the current PHO order restricting in-restaurant dining will be extended beyond April 19th through to May,” the email said.

An email from B.C.’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees to members said “although nothing has been finalized, it is highly likely that the current ban on indoor dining will be extended at least until after the May long weekend.”

The BCRFA email went on to say stakeholders talked to Henry about “inconsistency and confusion in regards to patios” and they will be working with B.C.’s top doctor to develop clearer guidelines around patios.

A provincial health order went into effect late last month that stated all food and liquor-serving premises must only provide take-out or delivery service. Dine-in service is prohibited, except for outdoor patios.

— With files from Richard Zussman

