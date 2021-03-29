B.C. to announce additional COVID-19 restrictions, changes to AstraZeneca vaccine rollout plan

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia government is expected to announce additional COVID-19 restrictions in order to address a recent increase in virus cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix will make the announcement at 1 p.m. The press conference will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Henry is expected to target the new restrictions on areas that have seen increased transmission.

The province is expected to target in-person dining in restaurants and bars. The expectation is the industry will move towards a model with outdoor dining and take-out.

As of March 24, the province’s daily rolling average of new COVID-19 cases was 666.7 cases per day. B.C.’s rolling average on Feb. 16 was 407.7 new cases per day.

Henry is also expected to announce what the province is doing with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Fraser Health has already announced Surrey teachers are no longer receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine and will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

British Columbia’s original plan was to use AstraZeneca vaccine to focus on clusters, outbreaks and priority groups. A vast majority of those expected to receive the vaccine are under the age of 55.

Global News has confirmed the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is set to announce later Monday national guidance to specify that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine should not be used on people under the age of 55.

— With files from The Canadian Press