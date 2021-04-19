COVID: B.C. to implement random roadside checks to restrict provincial travel

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday that travel restrictions will be put into place across the province on Friday.

“Dr. Henry has been saying for months and months and months, stay in your territory, stay in your community,” Horgan said. “This is not the time to load up the Winnebago and travel around British Columbia.”

He said the province has been working with the tourism industry to “limit bookings” from people outside of a particular area.

“Non-essential travel should be confined to local travel only,” Horgan added.

The province is asking everyone to stay in their health authority and travel outside unless it is for essential regions only.

However, Horgan said people should not travel even within their health authority if it means booking accommodation in another community. For example, Vancouver and Whistler are in the same health authority but Horgan said no one should be travelling there and booking accommodation for a getaway.

On Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will issue orders under the Emergency Program Act to restrict people’s ability to leave their health authority.

“This will be conducted through random audits, not unlike roadside checks or CounterAttack during the Christmas season,” Horgan explained.

“They will be susceptible to all travellers, not just some travellers, and again they will be random and there will be a fine if you are travelling outside your area without a legitimate reason.”

Horgan said the province will also make sure they liaise with the BIPOC community to bring in these restrictions in a “way that does not give anyone fear. This is about travel.”

He said the police will be given no additional powers of authority but there will be random audits to make sure people are following the guidelines.

“Everybody will be asked where they’re going and where they came from,” Horgan added.

“It’s not heavy-handed in my mind, it’s random and it will be done at a particular place at a particular time.”

He said these measures are to catch those “blatantly disregarding the rules.”

In addition, at the end of this week, BC Ferries will be stopping bookings for anyone with RVs or campers and they will be contacting people who have booked to make sure their travel is essential.

BC Ferries will also not be adding any additional sailings leading up to the long weekend as they have done in past years.

Horgan said signs will be posted along the Alberta border, reminding anyone driving into B.C. that it should only be for essential travel.

These measures will remain in place until May 24 at midnight – 12 a.m. May 25.

“Do not plan a holiday until after the May long weekend,” Horgan said.

