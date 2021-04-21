Menu

Health

Vaccination clinic at Alberta’s Cargill meat-packing plant postponed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2021 1:59 pm
Cargill beef plant is shown in High River Alta., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Cargill beef plant is shown in High River Alta., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for thousands of workers at a southern Alberta meat-packing plant has been postponed due to a delay in the shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Immunization at the Cargill plant was introduced as part of Phase 2C of the province’s vaccine roll-out plan in early April, and was supposed to begin this month.

Cargill spokesman Daniel Sullivan says the company is disappointed, but remains ready to help vaccinate its employees.

Read more: Plans underway for COVID-19 vaccination clinic at southern Alberta meat-packing plant

Alberta Health says it was counting on the Moderna shipment for the clinic, which will open as soon as possible.

Trending Stories

Nearly half the 2,200 workers at Cargill’s facility at High River, south of Calgary, contracted the novel coronavirus and two employees died.

Read more: COVID-19: Documents renew calls for public inquiry into Cargill outbreak in Alberta

Immunizations were to be provided by occupational health nurses with Cargill and by doctors with local primary health networks.

The Cargill statement says the company believes vaccines play a critical role in slowing and stopping the devastating effects of COVID-19.

With files from Adam Toy, Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
