Plans underway for COVID-19 vaccination clinic at southern Alberta meat-packing plant

High River’s Cargill meat-packing plant will soon be the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced Thursday morning.

AHS, the Alberta International Medical Graduates Association and the Highland, Mosaic and Calgary Rural primary care networks (PCN) are partnering in the effort, with the planning process currently underway.

Cargill occupational health nurses will be providing the jabs and AHS will be supplying the COVID-19 immunization vials. AHS also offered public health nursing staff to help train Cargill nurses, and AHS and PCNs will provide support with scheduling and clinic flow.

Immunization at the Cargill meat-packing plant will be part of Phase 2C of the province’s vaccine roll-out plan, estimated to begin this month.

In a press release, the provincial health authority said it “will look to expand this pilot to other meat-processing plants in the coming weeks, as our vaccine supply becomes more consistent.”

The High River plant south of Calgary was the site of a major COVID-19 outbreak last year. Nearly half of the 2,200 workers at the Cargill facility, which shut down for two weeks last April, contracted the virus. Three deaths were linked to the outbreak.

