Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer addresses COVID-19 outbreak at Cargill meat-packing plant
A wave of COVID-19 infections has hit meat-packing plants across the country. The union representing workers at these facilities says 18 of 37 inspectors working at the Cargill plant in High River, Alta., have tested positive for the virus. Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Monday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was asked what a Conservative government might have done differently to prevent this outbreak form happening or to mitigate it’s impact.