COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Mariposa school; HKPR active cases continue downward

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports another school outbreak along with six new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

In its update issued around 1:30 p.m., an outbreak was declared at Mariposa Elementary School in Oakwood (City of Kawartha Lakes), west of Lindsay. Details were not provided. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was one student case connected to the school, according to the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

It’s now the sixth active outbreak at a school in the health unit’s jurisdiction (full list further in the article).

The health unit also reported four new cases in the Kawarthas and two more in Northumberland County as the number of active cases falls to 124 — 81 in Northumberland, 35 in the Kawarthas and eight in Haliburton County. There were 137 active cases reported Tuesday, while a week ago on April 14, there were 180 active cases reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Variant cases went up by one in Northumberland County to 251 on Wednesday. There are 90 variant cases in the Kawarthas and 14 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,534 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 1,353 are now deemed resolved (19 more since Tuesday) — approximately 88 per cent of the total cases.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Wednesday, April 21, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Other data:

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalized cases: 56, unchanged since Tuesday. Five people are currently in hospital (down one), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports seven admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, one more since Tuesday’s update.

Deaths: Remains at 70, the latest reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. There have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 13 jn Northumberland and one in Haliburton County since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Other schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction with reported COVID-19 cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft: Four cases, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Campbellford District Public School: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Burnham Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Grafton Public School: Seven cases, unchanged since Tuesday.

Terry Fox Public School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: Two cases, unchanged since Monday.

Dr. MS Hawkins Sr Public School in Port Hope: One case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board:

St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg: One case, unchanged since Monday.

St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay: Two cases, unchanged since Monday.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg: 34 cases with one resolved, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

Story continues below advertisement

Haliburton Highlands Secondary School: One student case, unchanged since Monday.

Mariposa Public School: One student case, unchanged since Monday.

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.