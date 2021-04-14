COVID-19: 14 new cases in Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes; 6 active outbreaks for area

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in its jurisdiction.

The new cases included 14 each in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes and two more in Haliburton County.

There are now 180 active cases of COVID-19, up from 177 active cases reported on Tuesday.

The number of variant cases also continues to climb, now sitting at 194 — up from 188 on Tuesday. Northumberland County now has 129 variant cases (four more), followed by 60 in the Kawarthas (one more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Of the health unit’s 1,412 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,177 deemed resolved (26 more since Tuesday) — approximately 83 per cent.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for April 14, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

There remain six active outbreaks within the health unit’s jurisdiction: Fenelon Court Long-term Care: Declared Sunday after three employees tested positive, according to the home on Tuesday.

Cobourg Collegiate Institute: Closed April 6 for three cases. Outbreak declared April 9 — up to 19 cases according to the Kawartha, Pine Ridge District School Board on Wednesday morning.

Swiss Chalet on Strathy Road in Cobourg: Declared April 7. Six cases as of Saturday. Restaurant voluntarily closed. The health unit advises anyone who dined in the restaurant between March 25 and April 5 to monitor themselves and get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

Christian Horizons in Port Hope: Declared April 7 — no details available.

Timber House Resort in Brighton (Northumberland County): Case details were not provided.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg: Declared April 3 after five cases were initially reported. Case count up to 27 with one resolved on Wednesday, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board. There were 26 cases reported on Tuesday.

@HKPRDHU is getting help from Public Health Ontario and @ONgov Provincial Work Force with COVID-19 case and contacts. You may be called by these organizations, and calls MAY show up as ‘private.’ This is not a scam. Follow guidance or return message. Let’s stop the spread! pic.twitter.com/wJbFlJXxJ5 — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) April 14, 2021

Other case data for Wednesday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalized cases — 54 – one more since Tuesday. Five people are currently in hospital, five in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, up one from Tuesday.

High-risk contacts were not provided Wednesday. There were 416 reported on Tuesday.

Schools with cases as of 10 a.m. Wednesday: St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay (one case); St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 27 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (19 cases); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (five cases — up from three on Tuesday); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (one case, down from two on Tuesday); Burnham Public School in Cobourg (one case); Campbellford District Public School (one case); Woodville Elementary School (one student case, two classrooms closed); Grandview Public School in Bethany (one student case, one classroom closed and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

