COVID-19: 14 new cases in Northumberland County, City of Kawartha Lakes; 6 active outbreaks for area

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in its jurisdiction.
The new cases included 14 each in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes and two more in Haliburton County.
There are now 180 active cases of COVID-19, up from 177 active cases reported on Tuesday.
Of the health unit’s 1,412 cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there are now 1,177 deemed resolved (26 more since Tuesday) — approximately 83 per cent.
Other case data for Wednesday:
- Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).
- Hospitalized cases — 54 – one more since Tuesday. Five people are currently in hospital, five in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports six admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, up one from Tuesday.
- High-risk contacts were not provided Wednesday. There were 416 reported on Tuesday.
- Schools with cases as of 10 a.m. Wednesday: St. Thomas Aquinas in Lindsay (one case); St. Mary Catholic Secondary in Cobourg (up to 27 cases — with one resolved, according to the PVNCCDSB, school closed); Cobourg Collegiate Institute (19 cases); North Hope Public School in Campbellcroft (five cases — up from three on Tuesday); Ganaraska Trail Public School in Port Hope (one case); Grafton Public School (one case, down from two on Tuesday); Burnham Public School in Cobourg (one case); Campbellford District Public School (one case); Woodville Elementary School (one student case, two classrooms closed); Grandview Public School in Bethany (one student case, one classroom closed and Archie Stouffer Elementary School in Minden (one student case, one classroom closed).
To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.
