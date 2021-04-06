Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 6 cases reported at Cobourg Collegiate Institute, school remains open

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 10:50 am
Six COVID-19 cases have been reported at Cobourg Collegiate Institute. View image in full screen
Six COVID-19 cases have been reported at Cobourg Collegiate Institute. Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit file

Six cases of COVID-19 have now been connected to a Cobourg high school but an outbreak has not been declared.

According to Cobourg Collegiate Institute principal Jamie Patenall in a letter issued Monday, the cases were reported over the last several days by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit. It was not stated if the cases involve students and/or staff members.

Read more: COVID-19 — Outbreak prompts closure of St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

An initial COVID-19 case connected to the King Street East school was reported on April 3

“These individuals will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school,” Patenall said. “The identity of these individuals is protected by privacy legislation and cannot be shared. We wish them a full and speedy recovery.”

Story continues below advertisement

The school is working with the health unit to identify anyone at the school who may have been exposed to the cases. An outbreak has not been declared.

Trending Stories

“The health unit has asked us to dismiss four classes that were identified as high-risk contacts this weekend, and these families have already been contacted,” Patenall said.

“It is important to note that an outbreak has not been declared at the school because in all cases there is evidence of exposure outside of the school.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It is important to note that an outbreak has not been declared at the school because in all cases there is evidence of exposure outside of the school."

Patenall says the school will follow all protocols recommended by the health unit, “up to and including closing the school.”

The facility is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily, and was disinfected by an electro-static sprayed on Monday night.

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in the north end of Cobourg is closed this week following a COVID-19 outbreak that was declared on Sunday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health UnitHKPRDHUcobourg collegiate instituteSchool CasesCCIcobourg school

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers