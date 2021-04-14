Menu

Health

Group urges province to open COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to all Ontarians

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 14, 2021 11:46 am
Premier Doug Ford defends Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout
WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford has announced plans to expand Ontario's vaccination rollout as criticism grows about what so-far has been a patchwork system. Travis Dhanraj reports.

A Toronto city councillor and a group of health-care professionals are calling on the province to open COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to all Ontarians in a bid to improve the rollout of shots.

Coun. Josh Matlow and health-care professionals from the University Health Network and the University of Toronto, posted an open letter to Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, and the co-chairs of the COVID-19 science advisory table on Wednesday.

Scarborough hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments from lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply

“While the vaccine roll-out offers an end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, too many Ontarians who have yet to be eligible for the current phase of the vaccination plan are left feeling anxious about when, and how they’ll learn that their turn will finally come,” the letter said.

“That is why we recommend the province offer a specific category on their call-in and online booking systems that gives Ontarians an opportunity to pre-register for the vaccine.”

The letter said residents should be able to enter their date of birth, postal code, and contact information and get onto a registration list.

Ontario Premier Ford defends vaccine rollout, says it's simple to book appointment

“Once eligible, Ontarians could receive an email and/or text message outlining the next steps on how to officially book their vaccine appointment and applicable location(s),” the letter said.

They said this could improve the management of vaccine supply, offer insight into vaccine hesitancy, and give residents the feeling of being closer to overcoming the pandemic.

