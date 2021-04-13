Ford says employer-hosted vaccine clinics ‘co-ordinated effort’
Asked about relying on businesses to volunteer to set up a vaccine clinic for their employees in high-risk businesses as opposed to going to health units, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the employer-hosted vaccine clinics were a ‘co-ordinated effort’ by hospitals, public health units and organizations reaching out to the government and vice versa. Solicitor general Sylvia Jones added they’re encouraging businesses to be involved for speed.