Scarborough hospital forced to cancel 10,000 appointments from lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply

Scarborough Health Network (SHN) says two of its mass vaccination clinics are closed due to lack of COVID-19 vaccine supply, forcing the cancelling of about 10,000 appointments.

The closure is effective from Wednesday, April 14 through April 19 affecting the clinics at Centennial College and Centenary hospital.

The hospital network said the closure will impact about 2,000 vaccine appointments a day for each day they are closed.

“Scarborough continues to struggle with the incomprehensible disparity in vaccine distribution for Canada’s most diverse community and one of Ontario’s most severe hot spots,” Maureen Adamson, SHN’s Board Chair, said.

“Scarborough is the backbone of Toronto,” Adamson continued. “Our people are the essential workers that keep Ontario running. Our hospitals are seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 admissions throughout this pandemic and the positivity rate in Scarborough has reached 24% which only underpins the need for a serious ramp up in vaccinations.”

Adamson said so far Scarborough Health Network has vaccinated more than 90,000 people. Vaccinations are expected to restart once supply is available.