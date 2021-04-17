Alberta confirms 1,486 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths on Saturday

Alberta Health reported 1,486 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the disease on Saturday.
The government said the deaths included a woman in her 80s with comorbidities from the Calgary zone, a woman in her 70s without comorbidities in the Calgary zone and a man in his 90s with comorbidities from the Edmonton zone.
Read more: Kenney shouldn’t say things he doesn’t know: Athabasca mayor on COVID-19 birthday comments
The 1,486 new cases included 977 new variant cases. The active variant case total is at 9,417, representing 54.4 per cent of all active cases, the province said.
The new cases came from 16,353 tests, which means a provincial positivity rate of 9.2 per cent, according to Alberta Health.
The government said 445 people are hospitalized, with 94 of them in intensive care.
The province has 17,307 active cases, 149,935 recoveries and 2,037 deaths.
As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 7,622 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 4,606, the North zone has 2,363, the Central zone has 1,734 and the South zone has 924. There are 58 cases in unknown zones.
As of April 16, the government said 1,121,901 vaccine doses had been administered.
Comments